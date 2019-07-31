Go to Contents
(LEAD) N. Korea fires multiple unidentified projectiles off east coast: JCS

06:37 July 31, 2019

(ATTN: UPDATES with details in paras 3-6; ADDS photo)

SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Wednesday fired multiple unidentified projectiles off its east coast, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The projectiles were launched from the Hodo peninsula in South Hamgyong Province on the country's east coast, the JCS said, adding that it is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture.

The launches come six days after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles from the same area into the East Sea in its first provocation since May, raising questions about the prospects for denuclearization talks between the U.S. and North Korea.

South Korea said both flew some 600 kilometers and described them as "a new kind of short-range ballistic missile."

Last week's missiles are thought to have been the North's version of Russia's Iskander, a short-range, ground-to-ground ballistic missile known as KN-23, which it test-fired in May.

It was not immediately known whether Wednesday's launches involved the same type.

This footage, aired by the (North) Korean Central Television on July 26, 2019, shows a short-range missile being fired from a transporter erector launcher on the Hodo Peninsula near the eastern coastal town of Wonsan the previous day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)


(END)

