06:56 July 31, 2019

SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 31.

Korean-language dailies
-- Sex slave statue to be showcased at public art museum in Japan (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't seeks labor law revisions for parliamentary ratification of key ILO conventions (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S. univ. article proposes sharing of 'nonstrategic' nukes with S. Korea, Japan (Donga llbo)
-- Controversies over alleged tax evasion by Hoban Group (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Japan is expected to remove South Korea from 'whitelist' (Segye Times)
-- U.S. univ. article says sharing of 'nonstrategic' nukes with S. Korea, Japan (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Ruling party chief Lee Hae-chan hints that Seoul, Tokyo are inseparable neighbors (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Sex slave statue invited to Japanese art festival (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't to unveil labor law revisions of key ILO conventions (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Digital financial era, difficult for elders (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- LG home appliance becomes No. 1 (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Last chance for diplomacy with Tokyo this week (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- No easy way out for Seoul, Tokyo (Korea Herald)
-- 'Boycott Japan' campaign weighs on card issuers (Korea Times)
(END)

