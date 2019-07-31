(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 31)
Trump's unilateralism
US should refrain from excessive cost-sharing
South Korea is likely to have more hectic negotiations with the U.S. this year after last year's tug-of-war over defense cost-sharing. There are growing worries that Washington may demand Seoul pay much more for the stationing of U.S. troops here.
The two sides will soon start their Special Measures Agreement (SMA) talks to discuss the cost-sharing issue. The U.S. is expected to propose when to launch negotiations after concluding its review of its defense cost-sharing formula with its allies around the world.
On Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the two countries have agreed to conduct discussions in a "reasonable and fair" way on how to share the cost for maintaining the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) personnel. Yet it is doubtful whether the negotiations will proceed as the ministry expects.
The reason is because Washington has already begun to put more pressure on Seoul to share more of the burden ― much higher than ever before ― for the upkeep of American forces in the country. Such pressure was certainly felt last week when U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton visited the country.
According to a media report, the U.S. has tentatively decided to request that Seoul pay $5 billion (5.9 trillion won) under a renewed bilateral cost-sharing arrangement for next year, more than five times as much as this year's agreed cost of $923 million, which saw the highest growth rate ― 8.2 percent ― since 1991.
There is speculations that Bolton might have mentioned that amount when he met with National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo during his two-day visit to Seoul. Cheong Wa Dae dismissed the speculation, saying Bolton did not come up with any specific figures.
But some sources closed to the government say there is a strong possibility of Washington conveying through unofficial diplomatic channels its intention of increasing Seoul's share to as much as $5 billion. Currently there is no way of confirming such a possibility. Yet it is clear that Bolton delivered President Trump's demand for Korea to pay far more.
This explains why the Moon Jae-in administration should not downplay mounting concerns about Trump's anticipated excess demands for defense cost-sharing. Trump has even asked its Asian ally to pay 100 percent of the cost needed for the U.S. military presence in Korea. Such a demand is too far-fetched, only based on his "America first" catchphrase and America-centric unilateralism.
Everyone can vividly remember what Trump has so far said about the U.S.-Korea alliance. He has mistakenly described South Korea as a "free rider" in the bilateral defense alliance. He should have known that Seoul now shares no less than half of the entire cost of the USFK.
His irrational and excessive demand may bring economic benefits to the U.S. But it runs the risk of undermining the traditionally strong alliance. Korea has also contributed to U.S. commitments to peace and security in Northeast Asia. For this reason, the Trump administration should put more value on the alliance, instead of forcing Seoul to shoulder an unfair share of the cost.
