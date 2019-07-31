U.S. says it is aware of reports of N.K. missile launch
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, July 30 (Yonhap) -- The United States is aware of reports of a missile launch from North Korea and will continue to monitor the situation, a State Department spokesperson said Tuesday.
The response comes after South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea had fired multiple unidentified projectiles into the East Sea early Wednesday (Seoul time).
"We are aware of reports of a missile launch from North Korea, and we will continue to monitor the situation," the spokesperson told Yonhap News Agency on condition of anonymity.
The launches came six days after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles in its first provocation since May, raising questions about the prospects for denuclearization talks between the U.S. and North Korea.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)