(LEAD) Samsung Electronics Q2 net halves on weak chip prices, mobile slump
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday its net profit more than halved in the second quarter from a year earlier due to weak memory chip prices and a slump in the mobile business.
The net profit for the world's largest chip and smartphone maker came to 5.18 trillion won (US$4.4 billion) in the April-June period, a 53.1 percent fall from a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Its operating profit plunged 55.6 percent on-year to 6.59 trillion won, and sales slipped 4 percent to 56.1 trillion won in the three-month period, the firm said.
The operating income for the second quarter was above market expectations of 6.07 trillion won, based on the survey conducted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial arm of Yonhap News Agency on 23 Korean brokerage houses. The sales estimate stood at 54 trillion won on average.
Samsung said the lower-than-expected memory chip prices weighed on its bottom line despite a slight recovery in demand in the second quarter.
The semiconductor business posted 3.4 trillion won in operating profits in the second quarter, the lowest since the third quarter of 2016.
"The weakness and price declines in the memory chip market persisted as the effects of inventory adjustments by major data center customers in the previous quarters continued, despite a limited recovery in demand," Samsung said in a release.
The company expected demand for DRAMs used in servers and computers to pick up in the third quarter as data centers adjust their inventory levels and resume purchasing in the peak season.
For NAND, mostly used in mobile devices, Samsung expected the market to gradually stabilize from the third quarter on rising demand for high-density products.
"In the second half, demand is expected to grow although the company sees volatility in the overall industry due to increased external uncertainties," the company said.
The Korean tech firm faces rising uncertainties on the trade front amid the prolonged trade war between the United States and China and more recently, Japan's export curbs on South Korea.
Japan began adopting stricter export rules on some key materials needed for making chips on July 4 amid a diplomatic row over the issue of wartime forced labor.
Samsung is also preparing for Japan's decision to remove South Korea from a list of trusted buyers as early as this week, which would affect a broader range of high-tech materials.
Samsung's display panel business logged better-than-expected operating earnings of 750 billion won thanks to a one-off gain in mobile displays and stronger sales of rigid OLED panels, which offset losses from large displays
The mobile business posted stronger shipments on new mass market models, but its overall profits were weighed down by a slower than expected sales of flagship models and increased marketing expenses. The network business showed solid results on the commercialization of 5G service in South Korea.
The consumer electronics division was boosted by strong sales of new appliance products and brisk sales of refrigerators and washing machines, although profits from TVs fell slightly from a year earlier due to intensifying competition.
"The company is facing challenges from uncertainties not only in business areas but also from changes in the global macroeconomic environment," Samsung said, vowing to foster new growth drivers for longer-term growth.
