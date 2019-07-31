Industrial output down 0.7 pct on-month in June
08:02 July 31, 2019
SEJONG, July 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output edged down 0.7 percent in June from a month earlier due to decreased production in the service sector, government data showed Wednesday.
The data compiled by Statistics Korea showed the production in the service sector declined 1 percent in June from a month earlier, while the output of semiconductors rose 4.6 percent on-month.
From a year earlier, industrial output fell 1.1 percent.
