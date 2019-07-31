KB Financial teams up with U.S. accelerator for S. Korean startups
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- KB Financial Group Inc., a major South Korean banking group, said Wednesday it has signed an agreement with Plug and Play, a Silicon Valley-based accelerator that mentors early-stage startups, to support local venture firms.
The agreement is expected to help bring South Korean startups to global markets, KB Financial said in a statement.
KB Financial will also fund local startups if they are chosen by Plug and Play for an early-stage investment program.
KB Financial Chairman Yoon Jong-kyu said in the statement that the banking group will spare no efforts for local startups to make inroads into overseas markets.
Established in 2006, Plug and Play has signed partnerships with about 300 corporate clients and 1,100 startups worldwide, according to the statement.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)