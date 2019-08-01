42,000 vehicles to be recalled over faulty components
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- Four carmakers and two vehicle importers will voluntarily recall over 42,000 vehicles due to faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.
This is the latest in a series of recall plans by local and overseas carmakers and importers of foreign vehicles.
BMW, Honda Motor Co., Kia Motors Corp., GM Korea Co., Moto Rossa and Hanbul Motors, which imports Peugeot and Citroen vehicles, are recalling 42,320 units in 35 models, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
The problems include the lack of distance between rear tires in BMW's 520d sedan, faulty steering wheel in Honda's CR-V SUV, an inflammable fuel tank cap in the Panigale V4 two wheeler imported by Moto Rossa, and faulty software of the frontal collision avoidance system in Kia's K5 sedan, it said.
Starting Friday, owners of the affected vehicles can visit designated repair and service centers to have the parts replaced free of charge, the ministry said.
