Political-gov't-private committee vows countermeasures against Japan's export curbs
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's government, political parties and the private sector agreed Wednesday to make concerted efforts to minimize corporate damage from Japan's economic retaliations and strengthen the competitiveness of domestic component, material and equipment industries.
The agreement was reached at the inaugural meeting of South Korea's political-government-private consultative committee on Japan's export restrictions, which brought together top policymakers of the nation's five major political parties, Cabinet ministers, presidential secretaries and heads of major business lobby groups.
The committee was launched after President Moon Jae-in and leaders of the five parties -- the ruling Democratic Party, main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP), Bareunmirae Party, Justice Party, and Party for Democracy and Peace -- agreed at a meeting on July 18 to jointly cope with Tokyo's use of trade as a means of retaliation against South Korean courts' rulings on Japan's wartime forced labor.
Japan, which implemented export restrictions for materials vital to Korean chip and display companies on July 4, is now reviewing whether to remove South Korea from its "whitelist," which gives preferential treatment in trade.
Hong Nam-ki, minister of economy and finance, announced a seven-point agreement in a news conference after the political-government-private committee meeting was held behind closed doors at the National Assembly.
The agreement calls on Japan to withdraw its export restrictions for three key industrial products and suspend all moves to abolish Seoul's whitelist status in trade. It also reconfirms full support for the Seoul government's bid to spend more than 1 trillion won (US$850 million) annually on the localization of key industrial components, materials and equipment.
Hong said Japan's move to implement export restrictions in response to a non-economic issue was very inappropriate, urging Tokyo to make a reasonable decision on the issue.
"The government has been making calm and stern countermeasures while trying to minimize damage from Japan's export restrictions, widen international support for us and establish permanent solutions," Hong said.
In opening remarks, Cho Jeong-sik, policy chief of the Democratic Party, denounced Japan's export restrictions as "unreasonable and against all sense."
"Japan's export curbs will make the entire global economy a loser beyond a zero-sum game between the two countries. This crisis should be used as an opportunity to reduce the (South Korean) component and material industries' dependence on specific countries and accelerate their localization," Cho said.
Kim Sang-jo, chief policy secretary for President Moon, promised his efforts to minimize corporate damage and boost the competitiveness of the nation's component, material and equipment industries in the medium and long term.
Policy chiefs of four opposition parties also denounced Japan's export curbs but gave more emphasis to efficiency in the Moon government's countermeasures.
Rep. Chung Jin-suk of the LKP urged Moon to try to hold a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, while urging Tokyo to stop any attempt to remove South Korea from the whitelist status.
Park Yong-maan, president of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, stressed that the government's intervention in export transactions between private companies should be minimized, expressing regrets at the Abe government's move to take economic measures in response to a diplomatic issue.
