Seoul warns of stern action over Japan export curbs
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea warned of a stern response Wednesday unless Japan withdraws its export restrictions on high-tech exports.
The presidential National Security Council (NSC), which convened an emergency meeting following North Korea's missile launches earlier in the day, also discussed the deepening trade dispute with Japan.
"The members of the Standing Committee reaffirmed the need to make every diplomatic effort for the withdrawal of the unfair export restrictions recently imposed by the Japanese government," the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said in a press release after the meeting presided over by Chung Eui-yong, the national security adviser.
"They decided that if Japan does not withdraw such measures or even aggravates the situation despite all our efforts, the government will respond sternly with all means possible."
On July 4, Japan began to impose tighter controls on exports to South Korea of three industrial materials used in chips and display panels. South Korea views it as retaliation for Seoul court rulings that ordered Japanese firms to compensate victims of wartime forced labor.
Japan is expected to decide to drop South Korea from a list of 27 countries given preferential trade status during a Cabinet meeting Friday. The removal would allow the Japanese government to broadly restrict exports to South Korea by requiring Japanese exporters to seek licenses on a case by case basis for hundreds of industrial items that could also be used in producing weapons.
