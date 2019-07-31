Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Q2 #Daewoo E&C #earnings

Daewoo E&C Q2 net down on weak sales, increased costs

17:33 July 31, 2019

SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., a major builder in South Korea, said Wednesday its second-quarter net profit fell 4.7 percent from a year earlier due to weak sales and increased costs.

Net profit for the April-June period was 82.6 billion won (US$69 million) on a consolidated basis, compared with 86.7 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Sales plunged 24.7 percent on-year to 2.23 trillion won in the second quarter, while operating profit dipped 37 percent on-year to 101.8 billion won.

The relocation of its headquarters led to an increase in administrative expenses in the second quarter.

For the first six months of the year, Daewoo E&C said it secured 6.3 trillion won worth of orders, achieving 60 percent of its annual target of 10.5 trillion won.

The builder said it expects to secure more overseas orders in the second half, especially in liquefied natural gas plant construction in Nigeria and Mozambique.

Daewoo E&C is the No. 5 builder in South Korea in terms of building capacity.

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK