S. Korea to share private financing knowhow with Vietnam
SEJONG, July 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Wednesday that it agreed to cooperate with Vietnam to share their experiences in securing private financing for infrastructure development.
The agreement was reached in a meeting between South Korean vice finance minister Koo Yun-cheol and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Duc Trung at a Seoul hotel, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
Koo said private financing is essential for Vietnam to boost efficiency in its industrial production and improve people's quality of life.
The Vietnamese official said South Korea's experiences can be helpful to Vietnam's plan to woo more private funding for the construction of roads, railways and other infrastructure.
In 1995, South Korea embraced privately financed infrastructure projects and private investors have since financed719 projects worth 114.5 trillion won (US$96.7 billion) across the country.
