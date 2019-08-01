U.N. Security Council to meet over N.K. missile launches: report
WASHINGTON, July 31 (Yonhap) -- The United Nations Security Council will meet behind closed doors this week to discuss North Korea's latest missile launches, Reuters reported Wednesday.
The meeting will be held Thursday at the request of Britain, Germany and France following the North's launches of two short-range ballistic missiles early Wednesday, the news agency quoted diplomats as saying.
The North earlier launched similar missiles last Thursday.
U.N. Security Council resolutions ban North Korea from conducting ballistic missile launches of any kind.
