(LEAD) Consumer price growth stays below 1 pct for 7th month
(ATTN: UPDATES with details in paras 3-7; ADDS photo)
SEJONG, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in July from a year earlier, staying below the 1 percent threshold for the seventh consecutive month, government data showed Thursday.
From a month earlier, the consumer price index fell 0.3 percent, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
"Consumer price growth below 1 percent due to temporary factors is not tantamount to deflation," Lee Doo-won, director at the agency's price statistics division, said, citing declines in prices of petroleum products, as well as agricultural, livestock and fishery products.
Core inflation -- which excludes agricultural and petroleum products -- rose 1 percent from a year earlier.
Prices of petroleum products fell 5.9 percent in July from a year earlier, while prices of agricultural, livestock and fishery products fell 0.3 percent, according to the data.
Utility prices rose 2 percent on-year last month, while prices of service charges increased 1 percent.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)