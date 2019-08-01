Go to Contents
14:00 August 01, 2019

Aug. 2

1953 -- The U.S. military command moves its headquarters to Yongsan in central Seoul.

1980 -- Color television sets become available for the first time in South Korea.

1993 -- Chang Kang-je, the publisher and owner of the Hankook Ilbo-Korea Times group, dies after a long illness. He was 48.

2010 -- The Guinness World Records certifies South Korea's Saemangeum dike as the longest man-made sea barrier in the world, according to the South Korean government. The world's leading authority on record-breaking achievements officially confirmed that the 33.9-kilometer-long seawall is 1.4 km longer than the dike at the Zuiderzee Works in the Netherlands.

2011 -- Seoul demands Tokyo correct its defense document that lay claim to the South Korean islets of Dokdo. Japan's defense white paper has referred to the islets in the East Sea as Japanese territory since 2005.
