N.K. man in South Korea's custody after crossing inter-Korean border: JCS
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- An unidentified North Korean man has been caught crossing the inter-Korean border and taken into South Korea's custody for investigation, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Thursday.
The man was spotted moving southward after crossing the Military Demarcation Line inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the central part of the inter-Korean border at around 23:38 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the JCS.
Details such as his exact identity or whether he crossed the border for defection were not immediately known.
"An investigation is under way to determine the details, including whether he was to defect to South Korea and the course of his border crossing," the JCS said in a brief release, adding the North Korean military in the border regions has not shown any unusual movements.
