Dodgers' Ryu Hyun-jin delivers 6 scoreless innings vs. Rockies
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- Los Angeles Dodgers' starter Ryu Hyun-jin fired six scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies but failed to earn his 12th win of the season.
Ryu allowed three hits and a walk while striking out one over six innings on Wednesday (U.S. time) against the Rockies at Coors Field.
The Dodgers won the game 5-1 as rookie Will Smith slugged a three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning of a 0-0 game. Joe Kelly, the third pitcher of the game, picked up the win.
Ryu remains at 11-2 for the year but lowered his ERA to an MLB-best 1.66. Ryu made 80 pitches, 51 of them for strikes.
The left-hander made an impressive comeback from his worst pitching at Coors Field on June 29, when he allowed a season-worst seven earned runs on nine hits in four innings.
Rye gave up his first hit of the game in the third inning to Tony Wolters, who tried to score from second base on a two-out single by Charlie Blackmon. But the Dodgers' right fielder Cody Bellinger threw out Wolters at the plate to end the inning without giving up a run.
In the fourth inning, David Dahl hit a two-out double, and Ian Desmond walked, but Ryu retired the next batter to escape the inning without damage.
Ryu was relieved by Pedro Baez to begin the seventh.
Rockies starter German Marquez also delivered six innings without an earned run, striking out 10 batters and allowing two hits. But he left the game due to an injury in the top of the seventh inning.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)