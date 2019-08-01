Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #trade balance-July

Exports down for 8th straight month amid trade dispute, chip slump

09:00 August 01, 2019

SEJONG, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports decreased 11 percent in July from a year earlier, extending their on-year fall to an eighth consecutive month, amid the drawn-out trade dispute between the United States and China, and a decline in prices of semiconductors, data showed Thursday.

Outbound shipments came to US$46.14 billion for July, down from the $51.88 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Imports fell 2.7 percent on-year last month to $43.7 billion, the ministry added.

The country's trade surplus came to $2.44 billion in July, marking 90 straight months in which the country's exports have exceeded imports.

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK