Body presumed to be N. Korean soldier found in S. Korean border river
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- A body presumed to be a North Korean solder has been found in a South Korean river near an inter-Korean border city, authorities said Thursday.
The military discovered the body Wednesday in the Imjin River in the border city of Paju, Gyeonggi Province, which was presumed to have been dead for at least two weeks based upon its condition, according to local police and fire authorities.
It was wearing military uniform-like pants and a belt bearing a big star on its buckle, and the fingerprints were not registered in the South Korean system, leading the authorities to believe that the body was highly likely to be a North Korean soldier, and it had drifted to the South after recent heavy rains, according to officers.
The police and the unification ministry have been reviewing relevant rules for the transfer of the body to the North, they added.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)