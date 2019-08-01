Parliament set to hold plenary meeting over extra budget bill, resolutions
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly is set to convene a plenary meeting Thursday to vote on an extra budget bill and a set of parliamentary resolutions, including one over Japan's export curbs against South Korea.
The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m., but the time is subject to change as rival parties have yet to complete their review of a 6.7 trillion-won (US$5.63 billion) extra budget bill.
It will be the first full plenary meeting designed to pass bills since April.
The main focus will be placed on a revised volume of the extra budget bill and the parliamentary resolution calling on Japan to withdraw its export restrictions of high-tech materials against the South.
Lawmakers will also put to vote three other resolutions condemning Russia and Japan's violation of South Korea's territorial sovereignty and voicing regret over China's intrusion into the South's air defense zone.
A monthlong June extraordinary parliamentary session ended on July 19 without passing any bills amid heightened partisan tensions over contentious political issues. Rival parties managed to reach a deal Monday to put the parliament back on track.
The extra budget bill will be put to a vote nearly 100 days after the government submitted it to the assembly in late April.
It will be the third such extra budget created under the Moon Jae-in government.
The budget bill centers on fiscal spending to boost the slowing economy and cope with fine dust air pollution.
Last month, the government hastily proposed an additional budget of 273.2 billion won to tackle Japan's export curbs and asked the parliament to review it.
