25 firms added to antitrust watchlist during May-July period
SEJONG, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- The number of affiliates of South Korean business groups subject to restrictions on mutual investments and loan guarantees increased in the May-July period, the country's antitrust regulator said Thursday.
The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said 2,128 firms were on its watchlist as of Aug. 1, up 25 from May 15.
The companies are affiliated with the country's 59 largest business groups, including Samsung Group and Hyundai Motor Group.
Under South Korean fair trade law, affiliates of large conglomerates with assets exceeding 10 trillion won (US$8.4 billion) are restricted from making equity investments in their affiliated companies or offering loan guarantees to each other.
The conglomerates are also required to make public major management decisions regarding their non-listed affiliates and are barred from engaging in excessive trading among affiliates.
