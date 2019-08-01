Doosan Heavy plans to raise 250 bln won via ABS sale: sources
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., South Korea's top power equipment maker, plans to raise 250 billion won (US$210 million) by selling asset-backed securities (ABS) to finance its operations, sources here said Thursday.
Doosan Heavy recently has consulted with the state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB) to sell its accounts receivables-backed securities, according to the sources.
Sources said the KDB plans to purchase Doosan Heavy's ABS, along with other financial institutions.
Early this year, Doosan Heavy secured 470 billion won by selling stocks, with the proceeds from the stock offering used to fund its construction affiliate, Doosan Engineering & Construction Co., and pay off short-term debts.
The company also has to repay or roll over some 50 billion won worth of debts that mature in the second half.
Doosan Heavy logged a net profit of 187.4 billion won on a consolidated basis in the second quarter, more than tripling a profit of 52.2 billion won a year earlier, due to gains from equity ties with its affiliates.
