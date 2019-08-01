Go to Contents
LKP presents resolution condemning North's missile provocations

11:25 August 01, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's main opposition party on Thursday submitted to the National Assembly a resolution condemning North Korea's recent missile provocations.

The resolution, signed by 16 lawmakers of the Liberty Korea Party (LKP), including floor leader Na Kyung-won, strongly denounces the North for conducting a string of missile tests to upgrade its ballistic missile capabilities in violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

It also condemns the Pyongyang regime for posing a threat to peace by showing off a new submarine capable of carrying submarine-launched ballistic missiles, or SLBMs.

This photo, taken on July 31, 2019, shows Rep. Na Kyung-won (R), floor leader of the Liberty Korea Party, speaks during the party's meeting on North Korean missile provocations, at the National Assembly in Seoul. (Yonhap)

On Thursday morning, Pyongyang announced its test firings of a new multiple rocket launcher system one day after South Korea's military accused the North of firing two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea. A week ago, the North fired two short-range ballistic missiles in the same sea, while leader Kim Jong-un visited a newly built submarine, which South Korean military officers say has launch tubes for SLBMs.

The conservative main opposition party said it will push for the adoption of the anti-North resolution during a plenary session of the National Assembly slated for Thursday afternoon.

The resolution has to pass through the National Assembly Defense Committee before being put to the plenary session, but the committee has yet to be convened.

