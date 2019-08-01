Seoul shares slightly up late Thursday morning
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares rebounded slightly to trade higher late Thursday morning after opening a tad lower on the U.S. Federal Reserve's less dovish stance.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 1.94 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,026.49 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index started lower as the U.S. Federal Reserve cut the fund rates by a smaller-than-expected margin of 0.25 percentage point, and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said there would not be a long-term adjustment of the rate.
Carmakers traded higher, with Hyundai Motor adding 2.37 percent and Kia Motors increasing 0.11 percent. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis climbed 1.04 percent.
Tech shares traded mixed. No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix moved up 1.17 percent, while top tech giant Samsung Electronics slid 0.33 percent. LG Electronics fell 0.61 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,187.00 won against the U.S. greenback, down 3.90 won from the previous session.
