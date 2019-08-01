(2nd LD) S. Korea spy chief advises caution over possible scrapping of intel-sharing pact with Japan
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea needs to be cautious about its possible scrapping of a military information-sharing pact with Japan despite an escalating trade row with Tokyo, Seoul's spy chief was quoted as saying Thursday.
Suh Hoon, head of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), cast a negative view of South Korea terminating the pact in response to Japan's retaliatory trade measures over a historical issue when he attended a meeting of the parliamentary intelligence committee.
"There is a need to be cautious," Suh said in response to calls by some ruling party lawmakers to scrap the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) if Japan removes South Korea of a "whitelist" of trusted buyers.
"Practical benefits from the pact are important and its symbolic meaning is also critical," Suh was quoted as saying by lawmakers.
He delivered the remarks to the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae and the National Security Council.
The NIS' stance stands slightly apart from Seoul's foreign ministry's position that it could reconsider the pact, depending on situations.
Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young told lawmakers earlier in the day that the government's current stance is to keep the pact, but Seoul could review various things.
"(If the accord is scrapped), I think it could deal a blow to Japan," Cho said at a meeting of the foreign affairs committee.
The GSOMIA has gained fresh attention after Chung Eui-yong, the national security adviser, recently said Seoul could review whether to renew the pact in the face of Tokyo's export curbs against Seoul.
In November 2016, Seoul and Tokyo signed GSOMIA, which enables the two countries to share confidential military information to better counter evolving nuclear and missile threats from North Korea.
During the parliamentary meeting the NIS also said North Korea could conduct additional missile launches this month before it resumes denuclearization talks with the United States, according to lawmakers.
North Korea said earlier in the day it tested a new rocket system on Wednesday, contradicting South Korea's earlier assessment that the North fired two short-range ballistic missiles.
It was the second firing from the country in less than a week. The North fired two short-range ballistic missiles a week ago and multiple projectiles, including short-range missiles, into the East Sea in early May.
"We are closely monitoring the situation due to the possibility that North Korea could fire another missile in August to improve missile capabilities and demonstrate its complaints," the NIS was quoted as saying by lawmakers.
As a potential reason for North Korea's "protests," the agency cited South Korea's introduction of F-35 stealth fighter jets and planned joint military drills with the U.S.
"There seems to be a practical need for North Korea to speed up the improvement of its weapon system before the resumption of nuclear talks with the U.S.," it added.
The spy agency said Jo Song-gil, a former North Korean envoy to Italy who disappeared last year, has left the European country and is under protection at an unidentified location.
Jo left his post as charge d'affaires at the North Korean Embassy in Rome last November and went missing with his wife in what appears to be an asylum bid.
"(Jo) left Italy and is being protected somewhere," Rep. Lee Eun-jae of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party said after a closed-door meeting with Suh Hoon, director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS).
"(The NIS) did not say that the Korean government is protecting him. Given the mention of 'somewhere,' it appears to be a third country," she added.
