Regulator vows financial support for firms hit by Japan's export curbs
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's financial regulator said Thursday it will draw up measures to provide financial support for companies hurt by export curbs by Japan.
Japan, which tightened exports of key materials to South Korea on July 4 in apparent retaliation over compensation for wartime forced labor, has threatened to remove Seoul from a list of trusted export destinations as early as Friday.
In a statement, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) said it has discussed financial support for companies that are affected by the Japanese measures.
"With regard to a move by Japan to remove Korea from its 'white list,' the FSC is in close consultations with banks and other relevant organizations for financial support," the FSC said.
FSC Chairman Choi Jong-ku has played down market speculation that Japan's export curbs may escalate into retaliatory measures in the Korean financial sector.
However, Choi said the government is closely monitoring market situations and remains vigilant with contingency plans in place against any possible scenario.
At the end of June, Japan accounted for 2.3 percent, or 13 trillion won (US$1.1 billion), of foreign capital in Korea's equity market, according to the FSC.
Korean banks' borrowings from Japan amounted to $9.26 billion, accounting for 6.6 percent of total foreign borrowings in June, the FSC said.
