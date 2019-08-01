Hyundai's July sales rise 1.6 pct on overseas demand
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's largest carmaker, said Thursday its sales rose 1.6 percent last month from a year earlier on increased overseas sales.
Hyundai sold 352,468 vehicles in July, up from 346,865 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales fell 0.1 percent to 60,286 units last month from 60,367 a year ago, while overseas sales rose 2 percent to 292,182 from 286,498 over the cited period, the statement said.
Hyundai expects the Palisade SUV, launched in the United States last month, will boost sales for the rest of the year.
From January to July, sales declined 4.2 percent to 2,478,761 autos from 2,588,395 units in the same period last year.
