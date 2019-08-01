Bolton says U.S. ready to resume talks with N. Korea
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said Thursday that the United States is ready to resume denuclearization talks with North Korea and is waiting to hear from the regime.
Bolton made the remarks on Fox Business following a series of missile tests by North Korea in the past week.
He also said U.S. President Donald Trump is ready to meet again with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the right time.
"We've been waiting to hear since June 30th," the adviser said, referring to the day Trump and Kim met at the inter-Korean border and agreed to restart working-level talks on denuclearizing the regime.
"We're ready for working-level negotiations. President's ready when the time is right for another summit. Let's hear from North Korea," he said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)