Britain, France, Germany urge N.K. denuclearization, talks with U.S.
02:36 August 02, 2019
WASHINGTON, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- Britain, France and Germany urged North Korea on Thursday to take concrete steps to denuclearize and engage in talks with the United States.
The three countries issued the call after a closed-door meeting of the U.N. Security Council on North Korea's latest missile launches.
"We urge North Korea to take concrete steps towards its complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization and to engage in meaningful negotiations with the U.S.," British Ambassador to the U.N. Karen Pierce told reporters at the U.N., according to Reuters.
