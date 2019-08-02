Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #UN Security Council #North Korea

Britain, France, Germany urge N.K. denuclearization, talks with U.S.

02:36 August 02, 2019

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- Britain, France and Germany urged North Korea on Thursday to take concrete steps to denuclearize and engage in talks with the United States.

The three countries issued the call after a closed-door meeting of the U.N. Security Council on North Korea's latest missile launches.

"We urge North Korea to take concrete steps towards its complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization and to engage in meaningful negotiations with the U.S.," British Ambassador to the U.N. Karen Pierce told reporters at the U.N., according to Reuters.

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK