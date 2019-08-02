(LEAD) Britain, France, Germany condemn N.K. missile launches
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- Britain, France and Germany on Thursday condemned North Korea's recent missile launches as a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions and urged the regime to engage in "meaningful" talks with the United States.
The three countries issued the statement after holding a closed-door UNSC meeting, which they requested following the launches of last week and earlier this week.
"We reiterate our condemnation of such launches, which are a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions," British Ambassador to the U.N. Karen Pierce told reporters at the U.N. headquarters in New York, according to video footage.
"We urge North Korea to take concrete steps towards complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization and to engage in meaningful negotiations with the United States," she said.
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed to resume working-level denuclearization talks when they met at the inter-Korean border on June 30.
Despite the agreement, the North tested two short-range ballistic missiles last week and two more such missiles on Wednesday.
The North has disputed the South Korean military's assessment of the latest launch, saying it tested a new rocket launch system, not missiles.
UNSC resolutions ban the communist nation from launching ballistic missiles of any kind.
"Serious efforts by North Korea to reengage diplomatically and to make progress on denuclearization are the best way to guarantee security and stability on the Korean Peninsula, as well as a brighter future for all the people of North Korea," Pierce said, adding the North Korean regime is responsible for the dire situation of its people.
"International sanctions need to remain in place and be fully enforced until North Korea's nuclear ballistic missile program is dismantled," the ambassador said. "It's vital that the Security Council shows unity in upholding resolutions."
The last UNSC resolution in response to North Korean weapons tests was adopted unanimously in December 2017 after the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile the previous month.
The U.S.-drafted text contained toughened sanctions on the regime, including a tighter restriction on its import of refined petroleum products and a requirement for all U.N. member states to expel North Korean workers within 24 months.
Britain and France are permanent, veto-wielding council members, along with the U.S., China and Russia. Germany is currently a non-permanent member.
Germany also serves as chair of the U.N. panel monitoring implementation of sanctions on North Korea.
The U.S. did not join in on Thursday's condemnation of the launches, possibly indicating its continued commitment to denuclearization talks with the North.
