Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #NK projectile

N. Korea apparently conducts new projectile launch: report

04:39 August 02, 2019

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korea appears to have conducted another projectile launch similar to recent ones, Reuters quoted two U.S. officials as saying Thursday.

The launch did not pose a threat to North America, one of the officials added, saying it was unclear how many projectiles were launched.

If confirmed, it would be the third North Korean projectile launch in a week after two short-range ballistic missile tests last Thursday and two more on Wednesday.

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK