N. Korea apparently conducts new projectile launch: report
04:39 August 02, 2019
WASHINGTON, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korea appears to have conducted another projectile launch similar to recent ones, Reuters quoted two U.S. officials as saying Thursday.
The launch did not pose a threat to North America, one of the officials added, saying it was unclear how many projectiles were launched.
If confirmed, it would be the third North Korean projectile launch in a week after two short-range ballistic missile tests last Thursday and two more on Wednesday.
