N. Korea fires unidentified short-range projectiles: JCS

05:09 August 02, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Friday fired unidentified short-range projectiles off its east coast, South Korea's military said, its third launch in a week.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said the projectiles were fired at 2:59 a.m. and 3:23 from South Hamgyong Province into the East Sea.

"We are monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture," the JCS said.
