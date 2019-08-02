N. Korea fires unidentified short-range projectiles: JCS
05:09 August 02, 2019
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Friday fired unidentified short-range projectiles off its east coast, South Korea's military said, its third launch in a week.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff said the projectiles were fired at 2:59 a.m. and 3:23 from South Hamgyong Province into the East Sea.
"We are monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture," the JCS said.
