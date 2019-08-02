(3rd LD) N. Korea fires unidentified short-range projectiles: JCS
By Lee Haye-ah and Oh Seok-min
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Friday fired unidentified short-range projectiles off its east coast, South Korea's military said, the third such launch in about a week.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the projectiles were fired at 2:59 a.m. and 3:23 a.m. from Yonghung, South Hamgyong Province, into the East Sea.
Both projectiles flew around 220 kilometers at an altitude of about 25 km, according to the JCS, adding that they flew at a top speed of Mach 6.9.
What the North fired appears to be a new type of short-range ballistic missiles, but more analysis is needed, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said.
Earlier in the day, NBC and Fox News also reported, citing U.S. officials, that North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles Friday.
"We are monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture," the JCS said.
In Washington, a senior U.S. official said he is aware of the North's latest launches.
"We are aware of public reports of additional missile launches from North Korea today," the official told Yonhap News Agency. "We continue to monitor the situation and are consulting closely with our South Korean and Japanese allies."
Last week, North Korea test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast, saying it sent a "solemn" warning to South Korea over its planned military exercises with the United States this month.
On Wednesday, North Korea fired two more such missiles, according to the JCS. North Korea disputed the assessment, saying it had tested a new rocket launch system.
U.N. Security Council resolutions ban North Korea from launching ballistic missiles of any kind.
Reuters earlier quoted two U.S. officials as saying a new projectile launch had been detected on Friday (Seoul time).
The launch did not pose a threat to North America, one official was quoted as saying, adding it was unclear how many projectiles had been launched.
At the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump insisted he had no problem with the launches because there had been no agreement with North Korea on short-range missiles.
Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had agreed during their inter-Korean border meeting on June 30 to resume working-level talks on denuclearizing the regime.
"I think it's very much under control," he told reporters. Asked if he can still continue denuclearization talks with Kim, Trump said, "Oh, sure, because these are short-range missiles."
"We never discussed that. We discussed nuclear. What we talked about is nuclear," he said.
