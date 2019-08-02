Go to Contents
Trump says he has 'no problem' with N.K. missile tests

05:55 August 02, 2019

By Lee Haye-ah

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday he had "no problem" with North Korea's missile tests, shortly after the regime conducted its third launch in a week.

"I think it's very much under control," Trump told reporters at the White House. "I have no problem. We'll see what happens, but these are short-range missiles. They are very standard."

South Korea's military said North Korea on Friday (Seoul time) launched unidentified short-range projectiles off its east coast.

The North earlier test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles on Wednesday, six days after launching two similar ones.

Asked if he can still continue denuclearization talks with Kim, Trump said, "Oh, sure, because these are short-range missiles."

"We never discussed that. We discussed nuclear. What we talked about is nuclear," he said.

This Reuters file photo shows U.S. President Donald Trump. (Yonhap)

