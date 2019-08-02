Go to Contents
06:51 August 02, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 2.

Korean-language dailies
-- Economic talks between S. Korea, Japan break down (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea, Japan fail to make progress on talks in Bangkok (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't expects Japan to remove S. Korea from 'whitelist' (Donga llbo)
-- Japan to remove S. Korea from 'whitelist' of trusted trading partners (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'Bangkok talks' collapse, Japan moves to further damage bilateral ties (Segye Times)
-- No exit in sight for S. Korea, surrounded by multiple crises (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea-Japan ties at crossroad as 'Bangkok talks' collapse (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, Japan face 'whitelist catastrophe' (Hankyoreh)
-- Countdown begins for 'S. Korea-Japan catastrophe' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Japan expected to remove S. Korea from 'whitelist' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 83 items to be badly hit if Japan removes S. Korea from 'whitelist' (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- At last minute, envoys fail to make progress (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- South Korea hints at cutting off defense cooperation with Japan (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul, Tokyo fail to resolve trade dispute (Korea Times)
(END)

