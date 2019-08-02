Korean-language dailies

-- Economic talks between S. Korea, Japan break down (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- S. Korea, Japan fail to make progress on talks in Bangkok (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't expects Japan to remove S. Korea from 'whitelist' (Donga llbo)

-- Japan to remove S. Korea from 'whitelist' of trusted trading partners (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 'Bangkok talks' collapse, Japan moves to further damage bilateral ties (Segye Times)

-- No exit in sight for S. Korea, surrounded by multiple crises (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korea-Japan ties at crossroad as 'Bangkok talks' collapse (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- S. Korea, Japan face 'whitelist catastrophe' (Hankyoreh)

-- Countdown begins for 'S. Korea-Japan catastrophe' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Japan expected to remove S. Korea from 'whitelist' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 83 items to be badly hit if Japan removes S. Korea from 'whitelist' (Korea Economic Daily)

