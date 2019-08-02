Yonhap news advisory for Friday, Aug. 2
General
-- Follow-up on N. Korea's projectile launches
-- Japan expected to remove S. Korea from 'whitelist' of trusted buyers
-- S. Korea-U.S. FM talks
-- Trilateral FM talks among S. Korea, U.S., Japan
-- National Assembly to pass 5.8 tln-won extra budget bill
Economy & Finance
-- Earnings reports from SK Telecom and others
-- Seoul's countermeasures against Japan's additional export curbs
-- Follow-up on trade row between S. Korea and Japan
