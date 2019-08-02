(2nd LD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, U.S., Japan meet trilaterally amid tensions over whitelist exclusion
By Song Sang-ho
BANGKOK, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea, the United States and Japan met trilaterally in Thailand on Friday, as Tokyo's decision to strip Seoul of a preferential trade status cast a pall over three-way security cooperation despite Pyongyang's saber-rattling.
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her U.S. and Japanese counterparts -- Mike Pompeo and Taro Kono -- held the three-way talks on the margins of multilateral gatherings involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Bangkok.
Their meeting came after Japan decided to drop South Korea from the "whitelist" of 27 countries given preferential treatment in purchasing Japanese dual-use products that can be diverted for military purposes.
The decision aggravated the already high tensions caused by Tokyo's July 4 export control measure against Seoul and dampened hopes for tighter defense cooperation among the U.S. and its key Asian allies in the wake of North Korea's projectile launches on Wednesday and Friday.
At the talks, Pompeo was expected to redouble calls for Seoul and Tokyo to ease tensions and focus on joint efforts to confront Pyongyang's security challenges and foster a lasting peace on the divided peninsula.
Washington has indicated its willingness for engagement -- if not outright mediation -- to facilitate any efforts by Seoul and Tokyo to work out a diplomatic solution to their escalating trade dispute.
Seoul has cast Tokyo's export control move as political retaliation for last year's Supreme Court rulings that ordered Japanese firms to compensate South Korean victims of forced labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonization of the peninsula.
Japan argues that all reparation issues stemming from its past colonization were settled under a 1965 accord aimed at normalizing bilateral ties, and that the court rulings run counter to that accord. The top court, however, recognized victims' individual right to claim damages.
On Friday, Kang attended the ASEAN Plus Three meeting, which involves South Korea, China and Japan; the East Asia Summit session; and the ASEAN Regional Forum.
