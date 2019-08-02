Asiana adds fuel-efficient A321NEO to fleet
09:10 August 02, 2019
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- Asiana Airlines Inc. said Friday it has added the fuel-efficient A321NEO jet to its fleet to better serve customers.
The A321NEO will begin flying on the short- and mid-haul routes to Taipei, Nagoya in Japan and Clark Field in the Philippines on Aug. 9, the company said in a statement.
The 188-seat jet has better fuel efficiency compared with similar-sized planes, it said.
Asiana said it has a deal to introduce 25 A321NEO jets to its fleet by 2025.
The country's second-biggest airline currently operates 84 planes to serve 74 international routes and 11 domestic ones.
