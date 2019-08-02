Go to Contents
Asiana adds fuel-efficient A321NEO to fleet

09:10 August 02, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- Asiana Airlines Inc. said Friday it has added the fuel-efficient A321NEO jet to its fleet to better serve customers.

The A321NEO will begin flying on the short- and mid-haul routes to Taipei, Nagoya in Japan and Clark Field in the Philippines on Aug. 9, the company said in a statement.

The 188-seat jet has better fuel efficiency compared with similar-sized planes, it said.

Asiana said it has a deal to introduce 25 A321NEO jets to its fleet by 2025.

The country's second-biggest airline currently operates 84 planes to serve 74 international routes and 11 domestic ones.

This file photo provided by Asiana Airlines shows the A321NEO jet that arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Aug. 1, 2019, from Germany. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

