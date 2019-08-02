Parliamentary plenary meeting set to convene to pass 5.83-tln won extra budget bill
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's parliament is set to hold a plenary meeting Friday to pass an extra budget bill worth 5.83 trillion won (US$4.9 billion) as it seeks to support the government's efforts to prop up the slowing economy.
The parties reached a tentative deal to cut the proposed fiscal spending by a net 870 billion won from the government's April proposal of 6.7 trillion won.
Rival parties initially planned to convene a plenary meeting on Thursday, but that meeting was delayed to Friday due to a failure to narrow gaps over how much the extra budget should be cut.
A full session was supposed to be held at 9 a.m. but that was again postponed to the afternoon due to the need for more talks for minor adjustment.
The extra budget -- slightly more than half of which is to be funded by a debt sale -- is the latest in a series of economic stimulus measures that South Korea has taken to counter an economic slowdown.
The South Korean economy faces growing uncertainty at home and abroad, including faltering exports and a trade spat with Japan over Tokyo's restrictions on exports to Seoul of high-tech materials.
If passed, it would be the third such supplementary budget under the administration of President Moon Jae-in.
On top of its original budget proposal made in April, the government proposed an additional budget of 273.2 billion won last month to help support local firms dealing with the impact of Japan's export curbs.
If the money related to Japan's export restrictions is taken into account, the combined extra budget proposed by the government stands at nearly 7 trillion won.
Later in the day, Japan's Cabinet is set to decide whether to remove South Korea from a list of trusted trading partners following Tokyo's imposition of export curbs on July 4.
Korean political parties may face public criticism for their failure to vote on an extra budget bill and a parliamentary resolution condemning Japan's export restrictions before Japan takes an additional retaliatory move.
The rival parties agreed to keep intact the volume of Japan's export curbs-related budget as initially proposed, citing the urgent need to tackle the issue.
They also decided to cut the issuance of debt-covering bonds by 300 billion won from the proposed debt sale of 3.6 trillion won to fund the extra budget.
A day earlier, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) called on the government to unveil measures to slash the volume of selling debt-covering bonds, raising concerns about fiscal soundness.
The National Assembly is set to hold its first plenary meeting for voting on bills since early April. A monthlong extra session for June ended on July 19 without passing any bill.
Due to a protracted parliamentary deadlock, an extra budget bill will be passed almost 100 days after the government submitted it to the assembly.
