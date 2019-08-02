Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Cheong Wa Dae #North Korean rocket

Cheong Wa Dae holds meeting of ministers on N. Korea's rocket launch

09:21 August 02, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- The office of President Moon Jae-in convened an emergency meeting of security-related ministers Friday to discuss the issue of North Korea's latest launch of unidentified projectiles.

Chung Eui-yong, head of the national security office, presided over the session, Cheong Wa Dae said.

Earlier in the day, the North shot the projectiles, apparently short-range ones, from a northeastern region into the East Sea in its third round of rocket launches in a week, according to South Korea's military. It said it's analyzing relevant details, including the type of what was fired.

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK