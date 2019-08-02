Hyundai, Kia's U.S. sales continue to rise in July
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate, Kia Motors Corp., said Friday that their sales in the U.S. continued to rise on robust sales of sport-utility vehicle models.
In July, Hyundai and Kia sold a combined 110,745 vehicles in the United States, up 6.1 percent from 104,249 units a year earlier, according to their global sales data.
Hyundai's sales jumped 12 percent to 57,340 units last month from 51,137 a year ago, mainly driven by robust sales of the flagship Palisade, Santa Fe and Kona subcompact sport-utility vehicles and decreased fleet sales, the company said in a statement.
"Not only are we increasing overall sales, but we are achieving it in the retail market, while keeping our fleet sales in check and our days supply and incentives below the industry average," Vice President Randy Parker in charge of national sales at Hyundai Motor America said in the statement.
Kia's sales rose 0.6 percent to 53,405 from 53,112, helped by the Telluride and Sportage SUVs.
In the January-July period, the two Korean carmakers sold a total of 748,917 autos, up 3.4 percent from 725,598 units in the same period of last year.
Hyundai saw its sales climb 3.1 percent to 390,668 in the first seven months from 378,923 a year earlier, while Kia's gained 3.3 percent to 358,249 from 346,675.
In 2019, Hyundai expects to have a 4.2-percent share of the U.S. market by selling 710,000 vehicles. Last year, it accounted for 3.9 percent of the world's most important automobile market with sales of 677,946 units.
Kia didn't provide its U.S. sales target for the year. It sold 587,673 units in the U.S. for a share of 3.4 percent.
