Korean won keeps sliding on concerns over trade spats, Fed outlook
By Byun Duk-kun
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean currency continued to lose ground against the U.S. dollar Friday, due to risk-off sentiment stemming from intensifying trade spats and dimmed hopes for the Fed's aggressive monetary easing.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,192.60 won against the U.S. dollar as of 10:01 a.m., down 4.1 won from the previous session's close. The won fell to a yearly low of 1,196.50 at one point. On Thursday, the South Korean won closed down 5.40 won to the greenback.
The weakening of the won comes despite a U.S. rate cut, the first of its kind since the 2008 global financial crisis.
Shortly after the U.S. Fed slashed its federal fund rates by 25 basis points to a range of 2.0 percent and 2.25 percent, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the cut did not signal the start of a long series, though it may not be the only one.
South Korea's own policy rate currently sits at 1.50 percent after a 25-basis point cut by the Bank of Korea late last month.
For developing countries, such as South Korea, a lower rate than that of more advanced economies can often become a cause of foreign investment outflow.
"The market expected (the U.S. Fed) to offer a more dovish outlook on future rate reductions, but Chairman Powell largely remained neutral," Min Kyong-won, an analyst at Woori Bank, said.
"The drop in the won's value only narrowed (Thursday) as investors began to sell dollars after the won-dollar exchange rate breached the 1,190-won level," the analyst added.
The local currency's fall also came after U.S. President Donald Trump said his country will begin imposing 10-percent import tariffs on an additional US$300 billion worth of goods from China.
Washington has been imposing 25-percent tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese exports since the start of June, with China taking similar steps to reciprocate some time later.
The U.S. and China are the world's two largest importers of South Korean products. South Korea's exports have dropped for eight consecutive months since December, plunging 11 percent on-year last month.
Adding to this, Japan is also set to remove South Korea from its list of trusted trade partners, which will have a negative impact on the Korean economy as well.
"The U.S.-China trade dispute is once again weighing on the local stock market while the possibility of Japan removing South Korea from its whitelist is also adversely affecting investor sentiments," No Dong-gil, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities, said, noting departure of foreign investors from the local market may further drive up the demand for hard currencies.
