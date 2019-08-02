NCSOFT's Q2 net down 17 pct on decreased royalty income
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- NCSOFT Corp., a major online game publisher in South Korea, said Friday its second-quarter net profit decreased 17 percent due mainly to decreased royalty income.
Net profit for the April-June period came to 116.9 billion won (US$97.8 million) on a consolidated basis, compared with 140.2 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Sales fell 6 percent to 410.8 billion won, and operating income shed 19 percent to 129.4 billion won during the cited period.
The company attributed the poor performance to decreased royalty income from overseas partners
By region, sales from South Korea came in at 310.6 billion won, 25.2 billion won in North America and Europe, 14.6 billion won in Japan and 8.8 billion won in Taiwan.
The company said it will launch "Lineage 2M" -- a follow-up to "Lineage M," which was originally slated to be showcased during the second quarter -- in the second half of the year.
