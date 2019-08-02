SK Telecom Q2 operating profits slip 7 pct on 5G spending
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co. said Friday its operating profit fell due to increased spending for 5G service marketing and infrastructure buildup.
Its operating earnings came to 322.8 billion won (US$270.7 million) in the April-June period, a 6.9-percent fall from a year ago, the nation's leading mobile carrier said in a regulatory briefing.
SKT said its sales gained 6.8 percent on-year to 4.4 trillion won, led by solid profit growth from its media business.
The firm's net income tumbled 71.7 percent to 259.1 billion won over the three-month period due to losses from equity ties with chipmaking affiliate SK hynix Inc. The telecom operator holds a controlling 20 percent stake in the major chip maker, which posted lackluster earnings in the second quarter.
The carrier launched commercial 5G service in early April and has aggressively marketed to attract premium users in the early stage of the new service.
SK Telecom said it has some 530,000 5G subscribers for a 40.8-percent market share as of June, expecting to have over 2 million customers using the ultra-fast network this year.
Revenue of the media business gained 15.2 percent on-year 322.1 billion won in the second quarter, led by strong Internet protocol television (IPTV) and ultra-high definition (UHD) business. Its IPTV service subscribers topped 5 million as of June.
In the second half, SK Telecom said it plans to build multiple 5G clusters in main areas across the nation and launch an integrated over-the-top (OTT) service with the nation's three terrestrial broadcasters to strengthen its media service.
