Beauty store chain fined over unfair biz practice

12:00 August 04, 2019

SEJONG, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Sunday that it has fined CJ OliveNetworks Co. 1 billion won (US$837,000) for violating the fair transactions law.

The operator of Olive Young, a leading health and beauty store chain, is accused of returning goods worth about 4.1 billion won to its suppliers without justifiable reasons between January 2014 and July 2017, according to the Fair Trade Commission.

The law stipulates that a large franchise and retail business operator shall not return any supplied goods without justifiable reasons.

CJ OliveNetworks also did not bear all the expenses of the 559 employees of 31 suppliers that worked in Olive Young outlets between August 2016 and December 2017, the commission said.

Under the law, dispatches of a supplier's employees to a large franchise and retail business operator are granted if the franchise and retail business operator pays the labor costs of such employees.

An Olive Young outlet (Yonhap)

