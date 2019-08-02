Former spy chiefs cleared of suspected monitoring of civilians

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office said it decided on Tuesday of last week not to press charges against 29 people, including former chiefs of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) -- Won Se-hoon, Nam Jae-joon, Lee Byung-kee and Lee Byung-ho -- for lack of evidence related to the allegations of their involvement in the agency's illegal surveillance of ordinary civilians during the terms of Presidents Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye.

