The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
(2nd LD) Japan approves bill removing S. Korea from list of trusted trading partners
TOKYO/SEOUL -- Japan approved a proposal to remove South Korea from a list of trusted trading partners Friday in additional economic retaliation over a row surrounding wartime forced labor, dealing yet another heavy blow to their badly frayed relations.
The Cabinet decision, which was widely expected, follows Tokyo's first restriction, imposed on July 4, that applies a tougher approval process for exports to South Korea of three key chemicals used for semiconductor and display production.
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae says Japan's additional trade restrictions 'deeply regrettable'
SEOUL -- Cheong Wa Dae expressed "deep regret" Friday over Tokyo's decision to impose additional export curbs against South Korea.
"Going forward, our government will cope with Japan's unfair measure with a resolute attitude," Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson, Ko Min-jung, said in a statement.
(News Focus) Seoul-Tokyo ties tipped for deeper rift after Japan's expanded export control: experts
SEOUL -- Japan's decision to remove South Korea from a list of trusted trading partners is sending their already frayed ties into a tailspin, with little chance for a breakthrough in sight, experts said Friday.
The move also sparked concern that the worsening relations between Seoul and Tokyo could negatively affect security cooperation between the two American allies at a time when North Korea has been launching a series of missiles.
Unification ministry expresses strong regret over N.K.'s launches of projectiles
SEOUL -- The unification ministry expressed "strong regret" over North Korea's launches of projectiles on Friday, saying that such a move could negatively affect efforts to bring peace to the Korean Peninsula.
North Korea fired unidentified short-range projectiles off its east coast earlier in the day, according to Seoul's military. What the North fired appears to be a new type of short-range ballistic missiles, though more analysis will be needed, according to the presidential office.
(LEAD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to meet trilaterally amid tensions over whitelist exclusion
BANGKOK -- The top diplomats of South Korea, the United States and Japan were set to meet trilaterally in Thailand on Friday, as Tokyo's decision to strip Seoul of a preferential trade status casts a pall over three-way security cooperation despite Pyongyang's saber-rattling.
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her U.S. and Japanese counterparts -- Mike Pompeo and Taro Kono -- plan to hold talks at 4:30 p.m. (local time) on the margins of multilateral gatherings involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Bangkok.
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires unidentified short-range projectiles: JCS
SEOUL/WASHINGTON -- North Korea on Friday fired unidentified short-range projectiles off its east coast, South Korea's military said, the third such launch in about a week.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the projectiles were fired at 2:59 a.m. and 3:23 a.m. from Yonghung, South Hamgyong Province, into the East Sea.
Trump says he has 'no problem' with N.K. missile tests
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday he had "no problem" with North Korea's missile tests, shortly after the regime conducted its third launch in a week.
"I think it's very much under control," Trump told reporters at the White House. "I have no problem. We'll see what happens, but these are short-range missiles. They are very standard."
