Nuke envoys of S. Korea, U.S, Japan hold talks amid whitelist, N.K. missile tensions
By Song Sang-ho
BANGKOK, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- The top nuclear envoys of South Korea, the United States and Japan held trilateral talks in Thailand on Friday, as a spike in tensions between the two U.S. allies is feared to stymie joint efforts for North Korea's denuclearization.
Seoul's chief nuclear negotiator, Lee Do-hoon, and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts -- Stephen Biegun and Kenji Kanasugi -- met hours after North Korea fired two short-range missiles, the third such launch in a week, and Tokyo decided to strip Seoul of a preferential trade status.
Their meeting came on the sidelines of a series of multilateral gatherings, involving the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), where their foreign ministers are participating.
The three sides are expected to exchange their assessments on the North's latest missile launches, their impact on the overall Korean peace process and ways to facilitate diplomacy to bring the North back to the negotiation table
Washington and Pyongyang were expected to relaunch their working-level nuclear talks last month under an agreement that U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made during their impromptu meeting at the inter-Korean border on June 30.
The U.S. has repeatedly made calls for the North to return to the negotiation table, but the North has reportedly remained unresponsive.
In Bangkok on Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Kim to deploy the North's negotiation team, saying his team is "ready to go."
"We stand ready to continue our diplomatic conversation with the North Koreans," he said during a joint press conference with Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai in Bangkok. "We are looking forward to the chance to reconnect with them in a formal way diplomatically."
