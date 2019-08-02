10 autonomous private high schools lose privileged status
14:03 August 02, 2019
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea decided Friday to cancel licenses for 10 "autonomous private high schools" that recently failed to pass a performance assessment.
The education minister gave consent to regional education offices' decision to deprive eight schools in Seoul and one school in Busan of their special status that guarantees greater autonomy in admissions, financing and curricula, and convert them into regular schools. One school in Seoul applied for the conversion voluntarily.
