Moon warns Japan of grim consequences of export curbs against S. Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in warned Friday that Japan will face severe consequences of its "reckless" decision to drop South Korea from the list of favored trade partners.
He described Tokyo's move to expand export restrictions as a "grave challenge" to bilateral relations and a "selfish" act that will heavily damage the global economy.
He was presiding over an emergency Cabinet meeting at Cheong Wa Dae on the worsening trade rift between the neighboring countries.
The meeting came after Japan's Cabinet approved a proposal to drop South Korea from the "whitelist" of 27 countries given preferential trade status in apparent additional economic retaliation over a row surrounding Japan's wartime forced labor.
Moon voiced "deep regret" over the move, calling it a "very reckless decision that's further exacerbating the situation."
He pointed out that Japan has finally ignored efforts by South Korea and the international community to resolve the issue diplomatically.
"As it has become clear that the responsibility for worsening the situation lies on Japan, I clearly warn that the Japanese government will be fully responsible for what will happen, going forward," Moon stressed.
